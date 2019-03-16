Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,611 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 552.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 31,340 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 386,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 590,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,720,000 after buying an additional 47,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $830,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,720.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SUPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $57.00 price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. B. Riley set a $65.00 price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $55.00 price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

