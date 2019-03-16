SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Position Boosted by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 91.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STI. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 465.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SunTrust Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunTrust Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunTrust Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in SunTrust Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STI. UBS Group lowered SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.72 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Sandler O’Neill lowered SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

In other news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $653,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,846 shares in the company, valued at $13,458,211.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STI opened at $63.80 on Friday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $46.05 and a one year high of $75.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

