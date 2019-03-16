Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

SHO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.83.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.14 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 184.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,977,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,821,000 after buying an additional 6,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $33,269,000. Elliott Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $19,106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,432,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,762,000 after buying an additional 1,422,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,741,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,704,000 after buying an additional 906,701 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1985 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.

