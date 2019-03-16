Stobart Group (STOB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2019 // No Comments

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Stobart Group (LON:STOB) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock.

Separately, HSBC began coverage on Stobart Group in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a reduce rating and a GBX 138 ($1.80) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON STOB opened at GBX 178 ($2.33) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96. Stobart Group has a 1-year low of GBX 140.20 ($1.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 272.50 ($3.56). The stock has a market cap of $660.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94.

Stobart Group Company Profile

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Stobart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stobart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply