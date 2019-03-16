Stobart Group (STOB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Stobart Group (LON:STOB) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock.

Separately, HSBC began coverage on Stobart Group in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a reduce rating and a GBX 138 ($1.80) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON STOB opened at GBX 178 ($2.33) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96. Stobart Group has a 1-year low of GBX 140.20 ($1.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 272.50 ($3.56). The stock has a market cap of $660.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94.

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

