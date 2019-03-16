Stitch Fix (SFIX) PT Raised to $30.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SFIX. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of SFIX opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 3.37. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $52.44.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $370.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.28 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 510,588 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $16,364,345.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mike C. Smith sold 25,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $475,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 819,520 shares of company stock worth $24,067,313. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 61,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 51,888 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $8,467,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 116,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

