Stifel Financial Corp Purchases New Stake in Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 282,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,159,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Planet Fitness as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 33.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 81.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. Planet Fitness Inc has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $67.99.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.76 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 67.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Planet Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Planet Fitness to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

In other Planet Fitness news, Director David P. Berg sold 6,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.73, for a total value of $388,343.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,343.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $938,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 466,291 shares of company stock worth $29,813,238. 16.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

