Stifel Financial Corp Has $13.30 Million Position in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $86.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $68.43 and a one year high of $87.26.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 20.39%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.49.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,459,956.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 13,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,167,978.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,351.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,008 shares of company stock valued at $13,797,614 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

