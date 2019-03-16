Steve Aselage Acquires 2,000 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director Steve Aselage purchased 2,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $16,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BCRX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $883.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.81. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $9.95.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 490.25% and a negative return on equity of 167.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 294,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Steve Aselage Acquires 2,000 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/steve-aselage-acquires-2000-shares-of-biocryst-pharmaceuticals-inc-bcrx-stock.html.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.