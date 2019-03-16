Sterling Construction (STRL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sterling Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. Sterling Construction has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $16.07.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $255.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

