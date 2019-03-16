Steppe Cement (STCM) Stock Price Up 16.4%

Steppe Cement Ltd (LON:STCM) rose 16.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 39.75 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51). Approximately 105,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,976% from the average daily volume of 3,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $79.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63.

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, produces and sells cement in Kazakhstan. The company also engages in the provision of consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. Steppe Cement Ltd. is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

