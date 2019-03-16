Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) COO Kenneth Hoberman Sells 25,101 Shares of Stock

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 25,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $278,872.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenneth Hoberman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stemline Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, March 7th, Kenneth Hoberman sold 2,995 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $34,023.20.

On Monday, February 25th, Kenneth Hoberman sold 10,557 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $127,211.85.

On Tuesday, January 8th, Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,547 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $137,502.05.

Stemline Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.62. 2,407,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,106. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $433.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. HC Wainwright set a $38.00 price objective on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital set a $33.00 price objective on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stemline Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) COO Kenneth Hoberman Sells 25,101 Shares of Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/stemline-therapeutics-inc-stml-coo-kenneth-hoberman-sells-25101-shares-of-stock.html.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.