Stellar Market Capitalization Reaches $2.11 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 16th. Stellar has a market cap of $2.11 billion and $140.13 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00002717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, CryptoMarket, Koineks and Cryptomate. During the last week, Stellar has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00395202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025080 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.91 or 0.01705415 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00235062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00002066 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004929 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025279 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar’s launch date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 104,802,391,119 coins and its circulating supply is 19,220,739,613 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, CoinEgg, Koinex, GOPAX, ABCC, Indodax, BitMart, Exrates, C2CX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, Sistemkoin, Huobi, Ovis, Bitbns, Kucoin, BCEX, Bitfinex, CEX.IO, Poloniex, Cryptomate, Koineks, Binance, Kuna, Gate.io, Upbit, OKEx, RippleFox, CryptoMarket, Kraken, Stellarport, Stronghold, HitBTC, Liquid, Bittrex, Exmo and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

