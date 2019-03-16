Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,287,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 66.3% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 112.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 60,240 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $35.12 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 13.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.18.

WARNING: “Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/steel-dynamics-inc-stld-shares-sold-by-l-s-advisors-inc.html.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.