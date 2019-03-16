Standard Lithium (SLL) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd (CVE:SLL) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95. 115,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 133,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLL. HC Wainwright set a C$3.20 price target on shares of Standard Lithium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Lithium in a report on Monday, March 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $70.57 million and a PE ratio of 22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 9.70.

Standard Lithium Company Profile (CVE:SLL)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. The company's flagship project is the Smackover lithium brine project covering an area of 30,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. It also holds interest in the Bristol Dry Lake project that covers an area of approximately 155 square kilometers located in the Mojave region of San Bernardino County, California.

