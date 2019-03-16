Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Ltd (SLI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.19 on March 29th

Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Ltd (LON:SLI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.19 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SLI opened at GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Friday. Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 88.90 ($1.16).

About Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust

Standard Life Investments is a leading asset manager with an expanding global reach. Our wide range of investment solutions is backed by our distinctive Focus on Change investment philosophy, disciplined risk management and shared commitment to a culture of investment excellence. As active managers, we place significant emphasis on rigorous research and a strong collaborative ethos.

