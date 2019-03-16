Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Position in Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1,660.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up from $411.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Tesla from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

In related news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 8,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total transaction of $2,664,496.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.64, for a total value of $4,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,403,644.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,130 shares of company stock valued at $39,063,084. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA opened at $275.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of -48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.37. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $244.59 and a 12 month high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/standard-life-aberdeen-plc-reduces-position-in-tesla-inc-tsla.html.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.