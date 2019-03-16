Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 56,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 28.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $488,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $78.55 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.69 and a 1-year high of $83.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $102,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,183.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 53,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $4,356,508.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,556,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,351 shares of company stock valued at $8,322,837 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.33 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

