Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Holdings in Momo Inc (MOMO)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Momo were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Momo by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Momo by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Momo by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOMO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Momo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TH Capital lowered their price target on shares of Momo to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.15. Momo Inc has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $54.24.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $559.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.45 million. Momo had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 31.92%. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Momo Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

