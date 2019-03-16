Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Holdings in Avnet (AVT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,526 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 1,885.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 14,498 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 156,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 92,096 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth $792,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,827,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,802,000 after acquiring an additional 408,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 64,989 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. Avnet has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

