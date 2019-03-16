SSR Mining (SSRM) Shares Gap Down to $13.69

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.38, but opened at $13.69. SSR Mining shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 156718 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSRM shares. BidaskClub cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. CIBC restated an “average” rating and set a $16.25 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday, January 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on SSR Mining from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74 and a beta of -0.53.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.71 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.57%. Analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 232,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 116,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,878,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,071,000 after buying an additional 109,627 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,448,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after buying an additional 842,129 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

