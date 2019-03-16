Sprouts (SPRTS) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Sprouts (CURRENCY:SPRTS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Sprouts coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Sprouts has a market capitalization of $523,255.00 and $2,194.00 worth of Sprouts was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sprouts has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000724 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Sprouts Profile

Sprouts (CRYPTO:SPRTS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2015. Sprouts’ total supply is 15,720,279,689,759 coins. Sprouts’ official Twitter account is @SproutCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sprouts is www.sprouts-coin.org/en

Sprouts Coin Trading

Sprouts can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sprouts directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sprouts should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sprouts using one of the exchanges listed above.

