Sprint Corp (S) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 244,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 65,239 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sprint were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,738 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,509,000 after acquiring an additional 141,307 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,499 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 67,915 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

S stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sprint Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.29, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Sprint had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sprint Corp will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

S has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Sprint in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sprint in a report on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Sprint Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

