Splunk Inc (SPLK) General Counsel Scott Morgan Sells 1,366 Shares

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) General Counsel Scott Morgan sold 1,366 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $170,053.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,003.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.32. 1,937,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,788. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $83.69 and a 52 week high of $143.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.08 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price target on shares of Splunk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $3,112,000. Sanoor Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $18,729,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 8.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 928,970 shares of the software company’s stock worth $112,320,000 after purchasing an additional 70,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Splunk by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Splunk Inc (SPLK) General Counsel Scott Morgan Sells 1,366 Shares” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/splunk-inc-splk-general-counsel-scott-morgan-sells-1366-shares.html.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.