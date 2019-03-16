Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems to $96.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.64 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.43.

NYSE:SPR opened at $91.30 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 55.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

In other news, Director Paul E. Fulchino sold 20,000 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $1,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,267.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $49,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,198 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,361,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $491,453,000 after buying an additional 310,584 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.1% during the third quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 2,711,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,533,000 after buying an additional 674,692 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,321,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,811,000 after buying an additional 265,361 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.8% in the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,669,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,002,000 after purchasing an additional 28,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,201,000 after purchasing an additional 158,183 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

