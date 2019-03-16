Sphinx Resources Ltd (CVE:SFX) shares dropped 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 101,074 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 155,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of $5.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/sphinx-resources-sfx-stock-price-down-10.html.

About Sphinx Resources (CVE:SFX)

Sphinx Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Calumet-Sud project with 21 claims covering 12 km2 located in the Pontiac regional county municipality of southwestern Quebec; and the Green Palladium project with 74 claims covering 41 km2.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sphinx Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphinx Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.