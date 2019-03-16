SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1358 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $52.96.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

