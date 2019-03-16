SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (SYV) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.324 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Shares of SYV stock opened at $66.41 on Friday. SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.12 and a twelve month high of $70.58.

