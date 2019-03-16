SparksPay 1-Day Volume Tops $164.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0460 or 0.00001147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $252,437.00 and approximately $164.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded up 62.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000386 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000380 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

