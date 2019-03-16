Sonos Inc (SONO) CFO Sells $298,200.00 in Stock

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) CFO Michael Giannetto sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Sonos Inc has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $23.60.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SONO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sonos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonos in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

