Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Shares Bought by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,460 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.11% of Smith & Nephew worth $17,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 840,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,431,000 after buying an additional 277,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Smith & Nephew from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.73%.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

