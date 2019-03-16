Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.32, but opened at $1.86. Smith Micro Software shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 2213066 shares changing hands.

The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a negative return on equity of 71.14%. The business had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 million.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 40,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/smith-micro-software-smsi-shares-gap-up-following-strong-earnings.html.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.