Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.32, but opened at $1.86. Smith Micro Software shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 2213066 shares changing hands.
The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a negative return on equity of 71.14%. The business had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 million.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $74.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Smith Micro Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMSI)
Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.
Read More: How to invest in a bear market
Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.