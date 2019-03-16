Skyline Co. (SKY) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,810 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Skyline worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Skyline during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Skyline during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Skyline by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Skyline by 317.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKY opened at $19.46 on Friday. Skyline Co. has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $35.65.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $354.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.65 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Skyline in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Skyline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

In related news, SVP Roger K. Scholten sold 4,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $96,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,405.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mak Capital One Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $30,315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Skyline Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

