SilverCrest Metals (SIL) PT Raised to C$6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark increased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.20 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 target price on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$4.45 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SilverCrest Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.87.

SIL traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.61. 186,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,077. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.03 and a 12-month high of C$5.02. The company has a market cap of $386.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.99.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

