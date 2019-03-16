Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.45.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 80.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,575 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,773,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 829,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 62,309 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 829,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 62,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 799,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,738,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWIR stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $462.10 million, a P/E ratio of 97.85 and a beta of 2.35. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.94 million. Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

