Short Interest in Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) Expands By 29.5%

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,753,009 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the February 15th total of 2,125,241 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,487,136 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
SLDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Svb Leerink downgraded Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Leerink Swann downgraded Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.
In related news, Director Matthew Bennett Arnold sold 5,000 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Pedro Alvaro Amorrortu sold 9,000 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $270,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $581,030.
SLDB opened at $10.04 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $54.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.97.
Solid Biosciences Company Profile
Solid Biosciences Inc engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation.
