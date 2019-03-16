Short Interest in ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Decreases By 5.7%

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,975,007 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the February 15th total of 24,369,797 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,168,766 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of ON stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.05. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $26.79.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $225,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,830.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 30,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $600,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,696.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,266,000 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 65.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 291,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 115,245 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 138,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 63,769 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3,992.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 498,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after buying an additional 486,008 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

