Short Interest in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) Grows By 29.3%

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,654,320 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the February 15th total of 12,104,567 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,488,258 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,740,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth about $173,203,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,175,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,461,000 after buying an additional 54,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCAU opened at $14.34 on Friday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $30.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCAU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Barclays lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.23 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

