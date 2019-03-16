Short Interest in Arconic Inc (ARNC) Increases By 177.1%

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,854,489 shares, an increase of 177.1% from the February 15th total of 13,662,234 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,751,460 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arconic in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arconic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.25 to $18.26 in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.48.

In related news, Chairman John C. Plant acquired 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $1,960,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 28,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,024.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Plant acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $652,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 280,000 shares of company stock worth $5,192,250. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arconic by 114.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,623 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 22.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Arconic by 9.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Arconic during the third quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 4.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 245,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARNC opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.48. Arconic has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $24.68.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.58%. Arconic’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arconic will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Arconic’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

