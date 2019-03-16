Shopify Inc (SHOP) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,649 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,599,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $913,657,000 after acquiring an additional 357,313 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Shopify by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,685,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $605,735,000 after acquiring an additional 905,538 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Shopify by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,113,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $512,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,238 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,698,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,332,000 after acquiring an additional 379,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,312,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,671,000 after acquiring an additional 156,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Mackie lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $205.98 on Friday. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $112.50 and a 1 year high of $209.59. The company has a current ratio of 15.35, a quick ratio of 15.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.45 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

