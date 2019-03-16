Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 22,571 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,571 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 50,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 21.2% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 131,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Bank of America by 5.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 73,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 183.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,872,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,160,000 after buying an additional 4,117,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.18.

BAC stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $32.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

