ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) Position Increased by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.34. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.33 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In related news, CEO Buford Harrison Morris III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and various certificates of deposit.

