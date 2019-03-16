ServiceNow (NOW) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $265.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $230.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.75.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $241.89 on Wednesday. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $147.63 and a 12-month high of $245.33. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,209.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $715.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.94, for a total value of $5,653,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,117,699.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 29,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $7,030,067.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,261.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 264,756 shares of company stock valued at $57,018,261. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

