Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.97.

SQNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,170,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after buying an additional 1,653,976 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at about $558,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 9,264,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after buying an additional 198,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 62.1% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 130,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQNS stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.11. 174,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $88.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.07. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.24.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 523.25% and a negative net margin of 91.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

