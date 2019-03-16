Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Senior Housing Properties Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

SNH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

NASDAQ SNH opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.86. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $285.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,712,000 after acquiring an additional 672,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,676,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 489,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,640,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,231,000 after buying an additional 816,414 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 28th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 25th.

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

