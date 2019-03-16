Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Senior Housing Properties Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust or REIT which owns senior living communities; office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics, and biotech laboratory tenants; as well as wellness centers. “

SNH has been the topic of a number of other reports. FBR & Co set a $24.00 price target on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Senior Housing Properties Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.20.

NASDAQ SNH opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.86. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $285.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 28th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,046,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,746,000 after buying an additional 297,136 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 44,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,781,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,600,000 after buying an additional 54,561 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 209,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

