SemiLEDs (LEDS) Trading 2.4% Higher

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.35. 7,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 95,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 65.36% and a negative net margin of 55.18%.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting.

