SelfSell Trading 13.1% Higher This Week (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One SelfSell coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bitinka and OKEx. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SelfSell has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00094754 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00016121 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000595 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000386 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000537 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here . SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

