SecretCoin (SCRT) Price Tops $0.0068 on Exchanges

SecretCoin (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, SecretCoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar. SecretCoin has a market capitalization of $28,858.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SecretCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SecretCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

SecretCoin Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. SecretCoin’s total supply is 4,228,672 coins. SecretCoin’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SecretCoin is secretcoin.club

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

SecretCoin Coin Trading

SecretCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecretCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SecretCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SecretCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

