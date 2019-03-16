Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for International Seaways Inc (INSW)

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Seaways in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Fyhr now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 target price on International Seaways and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet raised International Seaways from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $22.00 target price on International Seaways and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

INSW opened at $18.59 on Thursday. International Seaways has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.10.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.44 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 123.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 14, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 55 vessels, including 1 ultra large crude carrier, 14 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 7 Aframaxes, 12 Panamaxes, and 13 medium range tankers.

