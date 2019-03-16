Seaport Global Securities Comments on Daseke Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (DSKE)

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Daseke in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Milby now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Daseke’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $332.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.38. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the third quarter worth approximately $749,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 354,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 39,679 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 79,915 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

